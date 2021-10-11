Naga Babu Quits Movie Artistes Association After Prakash Raj Loses MAA Elections

MAA Elections 2021: Mega hero, Naga Babu who supported Prakash Raj and his panel in the recently concluded MAA Elections 2021 announced his resignation to the primary membership of the association. After Prakash Raj's loss, Naga Babu took to his Instagram and shared a post, and announced his decision.

He further stated that he would send his resignation within 48 hours. In the pic posted by Naga Babu, one could see a man taking another route while all others are taking one route. He also made it clear that he has taken the decision of quitting MAA on his own and didn't get influenced by any other person.

In the MAA Elections 2021, Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu contested for the presidential post, Manchu Vishnu won the post. Ever since the announcement of elections has come out, we have seen so many fights amongst the members of MAA and we have also seen MAA members passing controversial statements on others.

MAA Elections 2021 Winners:

Babu Mohan -Executive Vice-president- Loses to Srikanth

Madhala Ravi (Wins) and Prithviraj Bali Reddy(Prudhvi) - Vice-presidents

Raghu Babu -General Secretary

Siva Balaji -Treasurer

Karate Kalyani and Gautham Raju (wins)-Joint Secretaries

