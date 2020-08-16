Nagarjuna is not afraid of taking risks and playing different characters screen. He wants to prove himself as an actor even after 34 years of successful career with iconic films and that aspect is keeping him going.

He turned into host of Bigg Boss Telugu show for its Season 3 and the TRPs soared high up the charts. Show became most watched reality show on Television with stunning numbers.

His style of anchoring might have been slightly boring for those audiences who wish for more controversy and masala, but Telugu audiences loved to see his respectful, humorous and gentleman style.

Now, he has turned up to host show again for the second time in its fourth season. The show makers released a promo with him in Grand Father, Father (Host) and young son get-ups.

He just nailed the three parts and as an old man, he modulated his voice pitch perfectly to deliver the comic punch that the makers were going for. He simply created a mini-Manam for the promo, in his amicable style.

Hence, the promo is going viral and show could definitely debut with high TRP numbers again looking at the buzz the promo could create. "What a Wow Wow," indeed!