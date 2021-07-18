Naagin Actor Arjun Bijlani Giving A Thought To Bigg Boss 15

As we told you earlier that many actors have been roped in for the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss and among them is also Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s participant Arjun Bijlani. The actor has returned to India after shooting for the Rohit Shetty hosted show. He recently confirmed being offered BB15 but has not answered yet.

The Naagin actor has shared that he is now giving it a thought and is contemplating entering the house or not. Before entering the BB house, the actor will be finishing the shoot for his web show with Kanika Mann.

When asked about his participation in the show, the ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ actor said that he does not have any idea and can’t say anything for sure. He hasn’t given it much thought but you never say no to a good opportunity. Bijlani will decide according to the situation. But for now, he cannot confirm anything. The actor said that currently, he is only thinking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Earlier names like Parth Samthan, Ankita Lokhande, and Rhea Chakraborty also came forward. The Pavitra Rishta actress outright rejected the rumors. She confirmed that she will not be participating in the upcoming season of bigg boss and called the rumors baseless.

Other big names rumored to be entering Bigg Boss 15 include comedian and actor Krishna Abhishek, Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna. Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya’s wife Disha Parmar can also enter the show. We will have to wait for official confirmation as nothing has been revealed yet.