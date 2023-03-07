Mythri Movie Makers Launch Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu Teaser

The much-awaited teaser of the aha Originals movie, Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu, is out now, and it promises to be a unique rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and unexpected twists. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with aha, the movie will be released on March 17th, exclusively on the aha platform.

Featuring 'Pushpa fame' Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in a never-seen-before role, 'Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu' boasts an ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Bithri Sathi, Mohana Sree Suraaga, Raj Tirandasu, and Aneesha Dama among others. Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu promises to be a refreshing take on the rural life genre, with its unique storyline and unexpected twists.

Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu is a comedy film that revolves around the lives of Sathi (Jagadeesh Prathap), who live in Kollur, a village in Sangareddy district, Telangana. His life takes a drastic turn after a fateful accident that changes everything. The movie offers a glimpse into the stories of the land and lives in rural areas, with unexpected twists and turns that keep the audience hooked until the very end. The teaser offers a glimpse of Vennela Kishore, who is seen in a never-seen-before avatar, leaving the audience wanting more.

Speaking about the movie, producer Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers said, "Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu is one of our favourite scripts that we have created with a lot of passion. As storytellers, we always strive to bring something new and unique, and we are excited to present this movie to the audience in collaboration with aha on March 17th."

Abhinav Danda, the movie's director, added, "Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu is a story close to my heart, and it was a challenging yet fulfilling experience to bring it to life on the screen. The movie speaks to the audience about the importance of life and how unexpected events can change our perspectives."

Get ready to experience the laughter, emotions, and unexpected twists of "Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu", exclusively on aha from March 17th.