What is Auto Immune Disease That Samantha is Diagnosed With

Bad news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans. The Yashodha heroine took to her Instagram and announced that she has been suffering from an autoimmune disease Myositis for the last few days. She said that she is still struggling with it. She added that the doctors are confident that she will make a complete recovery soon.

Here is the post from Samantha Ruth Prabhu - "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery."

What is Myositis:

The symptoms of Myositis are weak, painful or aching muscles. The disease usually gets worse, slowly over time.

One may also fall frequently and becomes very tired after either walking or standing for some time. There are different types of Myositis.

One who has tested with Myositis suffers from muscle weakness, feeling very tired, hard to stand or walking, swallowing problems, or finding it hard to hold their head up, and depression.

It is said that there is no cure for myositis. It is critical managing the disease in order to reduce inflammation caused by myositis and prevent muscle weakness from progressing.

Also Read: Samantha Prabhu Health Update