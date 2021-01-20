My Water Pressure Better Than Kylie Jenner's; Memes Target Instagram Queen

Social media certainly is funny. Everyday people find something new and interesting to talk about and when they don’t, people start having fun with anything. Netizens’ new target of memes came in when Kylie Jenner posted a video of her “Shower” on Instagram.

Jenner posted a video of her expensive shower and luxuriously built bathroom, but there was something interesting that caught everyone’s attention. It was as simple as the shower’s pressure, but something about that “pressure” really reassured some people.

Fans were quick in pointing out that they might not be living in a home that is as big and luxurious as Kylie Jenner’s, but at least their shower works fine. People joked so much about it that “Kylie’s shower pressure” started trending on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote, “The shower pressure is so bad, that it will take at least 40 mins just to shower off the conditioner.” The water pressure from the shower was so low that it actually made people wonder, as to how much time she takes in the shower.

Another user pointed out that Jenner paid so much for her bathroom tiles and décor but couldn’t get a proper shower.

Check Out Some of Best Memes Here:

Proud to say that I have better water pressure than Kylie Jenner. It’s the little things you know... https://t.co/XfInb2pQTy — zoë🪐🧝🏾‍♀️ (@zoembasa) January 18, 2021

at least i’m richer than kylie jenner in water pressure https://t.co/6QX6NDoQef — s (@stellzyzy) January 17, 2021

Just found out I have better water pressure than kylie jenner. life is good — tom hollands eyebrow (@kerseydivorce) January 18, 2021

Me sleeping at night knowing I can barely afford my bills but my water pressure is better than Kylie Jenners: pic.twitter.com/0AVGwO8MiJ — player hater of the year (@hannahtweeder) January 18, 2021

the plummers after the installed a shower w/ that sucky water pressure in kylie jenner’s mansion pic.twitter.com/KmyFD48GMZ — yeehaw🤠🇺🇸 (@holymolymemes) January 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure... pic.twitter.com/Y429ggJOOv — Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) January 17, 2021

This is not the first time Jenner got trolled or became a topic of memes for netizens. Last year, when Jenner gave her 2 year-old daughter Stormi, a $12,000 Hermes backpack, many started trolling her. Some said this was not necessary for a 2 year-old.