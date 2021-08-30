My Prince Charming is a Dog, Says Samantha Amid Divorce Rumours

With Chai and Sam’s wedding anniversary coming next month, there have been a lot of speculations are doing the rounds that all is not well between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

First, she was missing in her father-in-law Akkineni Nagarjuna's birthday bash. Then there were these posts on social media which had more pictures of her dog and friends rather than family. This has had added fuel to the fire when she posted a post about her dog and she actually called him her Prince Charming in the post and not Chaitanya, much to the disappointment of fans.

Check out the Prince Charming post here:

However, sources say that Samantha gave skipped Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations as she was busy with her professional commitments.