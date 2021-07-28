My Heart Goes Out For all The Contestants: Hina Khan on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss 15 OTT

Fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss Hindi to start airing. Season 15 will come back soon, in fact, sooner than we all thought. As we know, BB15 will first start airing on Voot from August 8 and then move to TV in the first week of October. This has got the fans all excited as their favorite reality show is making an early comeback.

It is not just the fans that are happy, but also one of the most popular faces on television, Hina Khan. The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up has commented on what she thinks about the OTT release and Karan Johar hosting it. The Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai actress shared that she is waiting for the show to start. She has always been a big fan of the director and now that he will be hosting Bigg Boss, she is even happier.

This will be a unique experience for both Johar and the audience. It will obviously be different when compared to Salman Khan but it will be exciting to see how things go. But the actress also shared that there is one worry she has and it is not related to Karan Johar or the host of the show but instead the contestants.

As we heard before, this time Bigg Boss will air for 6 months. That means more fun and excitement for the viewers. But we cannot say the same for the contestants who will be staying inside the house for such a long time. 6 months is a long duration and being inside the house for that long is difficult. My heart goes out to all the participants.

This is not the first time that Johar will be seen hosting or judging a show. Previously he was seen as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, and of course the very popular Koffee with Karan. It will be fun having him on Bigg Boss OTT.