MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has now finally shared her side to the story.

Speaking at an interview to India Today, responding to Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey remark where he on camera asked Rhea what was her "aukat" to question Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rhea replied, "Kisi ne mujhe meri aukat batai hai ki meri aukat kya hai. Meri aukat ye hai ki main Sushant se pyaar karti hu. (Someone reminded me of my aukat. He said what is my aukat? My aukat is that I love Sushant)."

Aukaat in english means status or stature.

She went to add, "Koi mujhe vishkanya kehta hai, kisine kaha main black magic karti hoon. Kyu? (someone called me poisonous woman, someone said that I do black magic, why?) Just because I had a partner who suffered from mental illness and took him to the doctor and got professional help?"

After the Supreme Court on August 19 allowed the CBI to take over the probe into the death of Sushant, Pandey, speaking to reporters, said, "Rhea Chakraborty ki koi aukat nahi ki woh Bihar ke Chief Minister se sawaal karein."

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, and Rhea Chakraborty were in a live-in relationship. Rhea had left the actor's residence on June 8 and on June 14, Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His post-mortem report confirmed that it was suicide.

Meanwhile, Rhea on Friday morning reached the DRDO guest house in Mumbai for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

This is for the first time that Rhea Chakraborty (28) is being questioned by the CBI in the Sushant death case. She was summoned by the central agency to appear before its probe team on Friday around 10.30 am.



The CBI team, which is in the city since the last eight days to investigate the Sushant death case, on Thursday recorded the statement of her brother Showik Chakraborty. The recording of statement lasted for more than eight hours.

The CBI has so far questioned the late actors flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.