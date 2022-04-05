MX Player Announces The Launch Dhahanam From The House Of Ramgopal Varma

Hyderabad: Known for his depiction of bone-chilling violence and action-thrillers, renowned producer and director Ramgopal Varma once again introduces the action-packed web series, Dhahanam, a 7 episodes series, that is set to release on 14th April 2022, only on MX Player. Ramgopal Varma, Naina Ganguly, Abhishek Duhan, Abhilash Chaudhary and Agasthya Manju were present in the city today to announce the release.

Set in rural India, the series turns on the murder of Sri Ramulu, a communist worker. His son, Hari, is a rebel operating from the forest in a guerrilla war with the landlords and is enraged by the news of his father’s death. He takes it upon himself to hunt down the culprit behind the murder of his father, which leads to an intense conflict-ridden war between the most influential people in the village.

Talking about the much-anticipated show, producer Ramgopal Varma said, “I'm pleased to announce my first OTT series with MX Player, Dhahanam in Hyderabad today.The story runs in a grey area between two contradictory quotes “An eye for an eye will only succeed in making the whole world blind” said by Mahatma Gandhi, and “Revenge is the purest emotion”as quoted in Mahabharata. Dhahanam tells not a story of just revenge, but the story of a circle of revenge. It’s not a crime thriller but it’s about thrilling crimes which are designed to create an adrenaline pumping exhilaration. With this show, we have not gone one extra mile, but went many miles with intense method actors living in their roles to do justice to the story's violent demands. Our entire team eagerly waiting to see the audiences’ reaction.”

Actress Nanina Ganguly said, “It has always been a pleasure to work with Ram Gopal Varma Sir. His teachings on the set have been an enriching experience. Dhahanam is yet another opportunity for me to work closely with my mentor. The character I have played in Dhahanam has been my most challenging work so far. I do look forward to the audience’s reaction to it.”

Actor Abhishek Duhan commented, “My character ‘Hari’ is a rebel (naxalite) who is on the lookout for his father's murderer. In this series, my character not only takes revenge for the father but also aim to support the oppressed people that have no one to stand for them. I can only say that this whole journey has been a beautiful experience and I can’t wait to see what the audience has to say on it. I really want to thank the whole team that made this possible.”

Actor Abhilash Chaudhary said, “I am excited for the release of Dhahanam. Earlier too I have worked for RGV Sir’s projects. My experience of working with him has always been fun learning. I am eager to witness the release and the audience’s reaction for Dhahanam.”

Dhahanam is a story of a son avenging his father’s death. Set against the backdrop of revenge, bloodshed and oppression, the show is produced by Ramgopal Verma and directed by Agasthya Manju. Stars like Isha Koppikar, Naina Ganguly, Abhishek Duhan, Ashwatkanth Sharma, Parvathy Arun, Sayaji Shinde, Abhilash Chaudhary and Pradeep Rawat will be seen in pivotal roles. Originally made in Telugu, the show is also dubbed in Hindi and Tamil.

Stream all episodes for free, exclusively on MX Player starting 14th April 20