The MV Bad Decisions Is Out, Featuring Benny Blanco as BTS ARMY

The collaboration song of BTS members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, Snoop Dogg, and Benny Blanco called “Bad Decisions” was recently released after much anticipation.

On August 5, Benny Blanco released the music video for “Bad Decisions” on his official YouTube channel. In the fun video, Benny Blanco turns into an enthusiastic ARMY whose room is filled with BTS goods. He eagerly gets ready to attend BTS’s fan event, but he’s greeted with a shocking fact at the very end!

It’s a video showing Benny Blanco as BTS ARMY who is excited to attend a BTS concert, but in the end, he ended up coming early to the concert.

All the BTS ARMY can relate to the emotions shown in the video.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 Grand Launch Shoot Begins