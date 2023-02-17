Must Watch Lord Shiva Telugu Old Movies On Maha Shivaratri 2023

Shivaratri will be observed on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Shivaratri is refers to the night when Shiva is regarded to perform his divine dance, called the Tandava. Shivatri is celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, and in other parts of India, on the 13th or 14th night of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna of the Hindu calendar. The devotees celebrate Shivaratri by chanting the Shiva mantra, fasting, meditating, and staying awake throughout the night. So, to pass your time with devotion, here are list of old Telugu lord shiva movies

