Must Watch Halloween Anime List

Anime Fans, We have got something for you.

With the season of Halloween coming up, here are some anime recommendations for viewers who like horror, ghost stories, vampire s and zombies.

1. Tokyo Ghaul

The name itself says everything. Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world where humans live in constant fear of ghouls, super-powered humanoid beings who feed on human flesh to survive. And, the story revolves around a boy who turned half super-powered humanoid.

2. Soul Eater

Soul Eater was released in 2008 and it comprises 51 episodes. The show takes place at Death Weapon Meister Academy, a school founded by the God of death to train demon weapons to maintain order in a world full of demons.

3. Death Note

Light Yagami is a model student, bored with his lifestyle, and tired of being surrounded by a society filled with corruption and crime. One day his life takes a decisive turn when he finds a mysterious black notebook, entitled “Death Note” which bears the instructions.

4. Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate was released in 2006 and brings us the great and powerful Vampire Alucard who works for Hellsing, a secret organization of monster hunters. The order operates in great secrecy and is in service to the British crown.

5. Ghost Hunt

Ghost Hunt released in 2006, the story revolves around Mai Taniyama, a young girl who enjoys exchanging ghost stories with her friends at school. It is said that an abandoned building on campus was the centre of paranormal activity.

6. Parasyte: The Maxim

The mixture of horror thriller and science fiction is a perfect mash-up of genres in my opinion. In 2014 Parasyte debuted and brought us a world of creatures programmed to take over the human brain. One-night attacks began to happen all over the world, and during his sleep, a young man named Shinichi was infected.

7. Highschool of the Dead

High School of the Dead is set in present-day Japan when the world is struck by a deadly pandemic that turns humans into zombies. The story follows a group of high school students and the school's nurse as they deal with the outbreak.

(Source: Animesoulking)