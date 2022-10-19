Musicians Who Collapsed on Stage

Many music lovers will enjoy live concerts where they can see their favorite singer sing the songs live. Live concerts are not a new trend. From the 1980s onwards there is huge support from fans for live concerts. But, imagine if your singer died on the stage while singing the songs! It is horrible, right? But if we see the history, there were a few singers who died while performing in live concerts. Let's see who those singers are

Mikaben

On October 15, the Haitian singer Mikaben, actual name Michael Benjamin, passed away in the middle of a performance in Paris. The vocalist was a guest of the well-known Haitian band Carimi and performed at the 20,000-seat Accor Arena in Paris.

Tommy Cooper

Tommy Cooper, a Welsh comedian, suffered a heart attack and passed away live on television while appearing on "Live from Her Majesty's" in 1984.

Amid a party for his 70th birthday, Hampton passed out on stage. He passed away soon after.

Sib Hashian

Boston drummer Sib Hashian passed away in 2017 during a performance on a cruise ship.

Alan Marshal

Actor Alan Marshal was quite active in both theatre and movies. His final performance, "Sextette," was when he passed away on stage after a heart attack.

Detsl

In 2019, this Russian rapper passed away from a heart attack after leaving the stage. He was 35.

Darrell Abbott

The Pantera and Damageplan guitarist, also known as Dimebag Darrell, was shot and murdered in 2004 by Nathan Gale.