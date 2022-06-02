Munawar Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most-watched and popular reality shows on the Indian small screen. It is worth mentioning here that Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 broke all the TRP records and also garnered new viewers and fans.

KKK12 has been the most awaited season ever since season 11 ended. The contestants who are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 are top celebrities and also winners and runner-ups of other reality shows. So, there's no doubt that Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 will smash season 11's records.

By the way, do you know the contestants list of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12? If not, check this out. Bigg Boss Hindi 14 winner Rubina, Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead actress Shivangi Joshi, Kumkum Bhagya lead actress Sriti, Bigg Boss 15 runner up Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Sheikh, and Aneri Vajani are said to be confirmed as contestants for KKK12.

Why Didn't Munawar Fly To South Africa?

There is a lot of talk surrounding Munawar's absence when other contestants left for South Africa. Netizens say that Munawar has left the show and he is not part of it. Few news websites say that Munawar got a better opportunity than Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and hence opted out of the show. But the reason behind Munawar not flying to South Africa with other contestants is that he is said to have faced an issue with the passport. Due to his passport issue, Munawar got to stay back in Mumbai and is expected to take off today or June 9.

Munawar fans are already predicting that he will be Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 winner. Munawar gained immense popularity from the reality show Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Munawar's fans can't wait to watch him perform stunts on the reality show. A section of the audience says that Munawar may not win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 because he will face tough competition from Rubina and Pratik. What do you think? Comment below and don't forget to follow Sakshi Post for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.