Munawar Faruqui Wild Card Entry Into KKK12, Deets Inside

Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers are eagerly waiting for Munawar's entry in to the show. Munawar has a huge following in the crowd. After the Lock Upp show not only his fans but also others have been going gaga over him. After Munawar won the Lock Upp show, there was a rumor that he would join Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. And even the audience believed the rumors when Munawar was seen in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promo shoot. But when Munawar did not leave for SA with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants, fans questioned KKK makers on Twitter about his entry into the show. Later Munawar's close sources revealed that Munawar was unable to fly to SA due to a passport issue and news is that he might soon join the KKK12 contestants in Cape Town, SA.

If you follow Munawar on Instagram, we can see that he is still in Mumbai. Few news websites also said that Munawar backed out of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Meanwhile, a new speculation is doing the rounds on social media saying that Munawar will enter the show at any cost. The buzz is that he might enter KKK12 via wild card entry. Anyway, this is only sketchy information that we got on social media. But if Munawar joins the KKK12, ColorsTV will get a record-breaking TRP rating for season 12. Well, let’s wait and see what KKK12 makers have in store for us.

The contestants who are ready to entertain the audience with their outstanding stunts are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh.