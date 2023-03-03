Mumbai: Two Men Sneak Into Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, Held by Security Guards

Two young men were apprehended by the security guards as they broke into actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday, Mumbai police said.

The duo entered the Mannat by scaling the outer wall of the bungalow. The detained men are aged 20 and 22. The police said the men claimed they travelled from Gujarat to meet the Pathaan actor.

The Bandra police have registered a case of trespassing and other relevant offences against the detained persons. The police are investigating.

Also Read: When will Lock Upp Season 2 Begin?