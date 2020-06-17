MUMBAI: The Mumbai police, probing Bollywood hero Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case in all angles, have started recording the statements of all those considered near and dear to the late celebrity. Even as the police are seeing it as a suicide, there is an overwhelming outpouring of emotions and outrage on social media which suspects that Sushant has been driven into the extreme step by Bollywood nepotism. Against this backdrop, the police are also likely to record the statement of renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, especially in the wake of his tweet in which he stated that he knows the people who let the actor down.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Even Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh assured Sushant's fans and family members, stating that police would also investigate possibilities of professional rivalry playing its part in Sushant's suicide. It may not be just his family and close friends, many of the industry personalities including actors who collaborated with Sushant or had association with him will also be quizzed to get down to the roots of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police are also expected to take a statement for the second time from the actor's manager and his friend Mahesh Shetty to find out more about the possibility of professional rivalry.

More importantly, due to speculation that Sushant had invited some friends over to his house the previous night, the police are also likely to take a second statement from all those who spent time at the actor's house.

Sushant's sister, who reached his house when his room's door was opened, his former managers will also be spoken to by team of the city police in a bid to widen the probe on the nepotism aspect.

Though Sushant's family members did not make any direct allegations against any individual, they suspect some foul play as they believe Sushant is too strong to commit suicide. A politician-uncle of Sushant in Bihar has already demanded a CBI probe, alleging that a conspiracy was hatched against the young actor to nip his promising growth in the industry in the bud.

Meanwhile, a statement from the late actor's friend Rhea Chakraborty is also likely to throw more light on the entire issue.

Sushant Singh Rajput (34) committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, June 14. The Post-mortem examination report confirmed asphyxia as the cause of his death.

Many celebrities took to their micro-blogging site accounts to express their grief over the sudden, tragic death of the actor.