Mumaith Khan Evicted From Bigg Boss Non Stop House?

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers, are you eager to know which contestant got an exit pass in the first week's elimination? No worries!! We are here to give all the updates about Bigg Boss OTT Telugu. Talking about the Bigg Boss Non Stop Elimination, Sarayu, Hamida, RJ Chaithu, Mitraw, Ariyana, Natraj Master, and Mumaith Khan are contestants who got nominated for the first week of the elimination process. According to the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT voting results, Hamida, RJ Chaithu, Ariyana, and Natraj Master are in the safe zone. Mumaith Khan, Mitraw, and Sarayu are in the danger zone.

There is a speculation going around the social media platforms that Mumaith Khan got an exit pass from The Bigg Boss Non Stop house. A section of the audience are shocked about the elimination and questions the Hotstar and Bigg Boss Non Stop makers why Mumaith Khan was evicted when Mitraw had the lowest voting percentage. Netizens claim that the Bigg Boss Telugu makers did unfair elimination. Anyway, Mumaith Khan played well, but she was not active in the tasks as expected. We can say that Bigg Boss OTT Telugu viewers expected that the makers would save Mumaith for content and eliminate Mitraw or Sarayu. Let us wait and watch if the buzz comes true or not. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.

