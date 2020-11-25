Mukku Avinash Losing Sleep Over Elimination Rumours, Emotionally Pleads Bigg Boss Housemates For Survival

Mukku Avinash was one of the familiar faces that Bigg Boss Telugu organisers roped in to ensure TRPs for the show. It is known that Avinash became a household name through his show Jabardasth. Over the last few days, there have been strong rumours that the contestant may well be on his way out. This has made Avinash jittery and sleepless.

In last night's episode, Avinash was seen pleading with the housemates to vote for him. He also got emotional and said he wanted to stay back in the house.

Avinash was quite popular in the Jabardasth and the reason he was brought into the show was to ensure more viewers. In fact Avinash left Jabardasth to be a part of the TV reality show hoping to get more popular and grab more offers. But little did he know that contesting Bigg Boss 4 would not be a cake walk considering the kind of competition he has from other housemates such as Abijeet, Sohel, Monal and Dethadi Harika who are equally popular celebrities.

It remains to be seen if Bigg Boss inmates will show mercy on him and prevent him from getting nominated for eviction or they will just let go of him to survive in the house.