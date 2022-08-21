Muhurat Fixed for Pushpa The Rule Launch

The launch ceremony of India's most anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule will be tomorrow, August 22 . The movie is going to be made on a budget of Rs. 400 crore. The post-production work will be done in four months and the film will be out in Summer. The script of Pushpa 2 is likely to be greater than the first film.

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna acted in the lead roles in the film, Pushpa: The Rise. The movie turned out as a blockbuster. Pushpa: The Rise, is an action drama film written and directed by Sukumar and financed by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh acted in the key roles in the film. The story of the film depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music for the film.

Pushpa: The Rise was released on 17 December 2021 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The movie got positive reviews from critics and everyone sang praises for the performance of Allu Arjun, action sequences, direction, and score.

Also Read: Anasuya Bharadwaj Trolled For Tweets on Bilkis Bano Case