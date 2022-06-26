Much acclaimed Short film 'Manasanamaha' enters Guinness Book of World Records

Young Hero Viraj Ashwin's 'Manasanamaha' short film keeps continuing the record streak. Besides bagging awards at various international fim festivals, it has qualified for Oscar too. Also, it was shortlisted as the best short film in prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

As of now, this creative short has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for winning maximum no. of national & international awards. Creating a buzz with this rare feat, 'Manasanamaha' is the first telugu short film to be credited with such an honor.

Starring Dhrushika Chander, Srivalli Raghavendar, Prithvi Sharma as the female leads, Gajjala Shilpa has produced this creative gem in Deepak Reddy's debut direction.

Releasing in YouTube this short film has won 900+ National & International Awards. Shining the Telugu pride everywhere, it even qualified for prestigious Oscar & Bafta Awards.