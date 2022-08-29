MTV VMAs 2022: BTS Voted Best K Pop Group 4th Time in Row

Bangtans Boys are creating new records with their music albums and songs. Now, the BTS has created yet another record with their new win at VMA 2022. BTS won the best group of the year 2022 at VMA which was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey from 8 PM to 10 PM ET. The show is sponsored by MTV.

BTS won the best group award for the fourth consecutive year. It has won best group wards in 2019, 2020 and 2021. But the septet is not present at the show to receive the award. Because all the group members are busy with their solo projects.

BTS ARMY is so happy with the team's win for the fourth time.

While other K-pop groups like BLACKPINK and Seventeen also made their remark in VMA’s 2022.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was an awards ceremony honouring the best music videos of the year hosted by MTV held on August 28, 2022. The show was hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow.

