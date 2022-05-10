MS Raju's Sathi First Look Out
Known for his industry hits and All-time Blockbusters, renowned producer MS Raju has been exploring his interest in direction. After scoring a thrilling hit with Dirty Hari in his direction last year, Mega filmmaker MS Raju's passion to make new-age films seems to increase exponentially.
While his latest film 7 Days 6 Nights is ready for release, he has announced another interesting flick titled 'Sathi' on a roll. The first look of this film Starring Sumanth Ashwin & Meher Chahal as the leads released today on the occasion of M.S.Raju's birthday and received a positive response.
'Sathi' is said to have a thrilling story written around the newly married couple and is expected to stand out as one of MS Raju's proud directional ventures. As the shoot is commencing at a brisk pace, Sr. Actor Dr. Naresh will be seen in a special role along with other talented & renowned cast playing major roles.
Presented by Sumanth Art Productions, Sumanth Ashwin, Raghuram.T, Saranga Suresh Kumar & Dr. Ravi Datla are producing this exciting flick under Wild Honey Production & Ramanta Creations.
Cinematography: Rakesh Hosamany, Venkat
Editor: Junaid Siddiqui
Production Designer: Baskar Mudavath
Stills: Venkatesh
Publicity Designer: Eshwar Ande
Co-Director: Vijay Samrat Chilaka
Assistant Director: Anirudh Vallabhaneni
Pro: Pulagam Chinnarayana
Digital PR: Sudheer Telaprolu
Co-Producer: J.Srinivasa Raju
Producers: Sumanth Ashwin, Raghuram.T, Saranga Suresh Kumar, Dr. Ravi Datla
Production Houses: Wild Honey productions & Ramantra Creations
Presented by Sumanth Art Productions
Written & Directed by M.S.Raju