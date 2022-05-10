MS Raju's Sathi First Look Out

Known for his industry hits and All-time Blockbusters, renowned producer MS Raju has been exploring his interest in direction. After scoring a thrilling hit with Dirty Hari in his direction last year, Mega filmmaker MS Raju's passion to make new-age films seems to increase exponentially.

While his latest film 7 Days 6 Nights is ready for release, he has announced another interesting flick titled 'Sathi' on a roll. The first look of this film Starring Sumanth Ashwin & Meher Chahal as the leads released today on the occasion of M.S.Raju's birthday and received a positive response.



'Sathi' is said to have a thrilling story written around the newly married couple and is expected to stand out as one of MS Raju's proud directional ventures. As the shoot is commencing at a brisk pace, Sr. Actor Dr. Naresh will be seen in a special role along with other talented & renowned cast playing major roles.

Presented by Sumanth Art Productions, Sumanth Ashwin, Raghuram.T, Saranga Suresh Kumar & Dr. Ravi Datla are producing this exciting flick under Wild Honey Production & Ramanta Creations.



Cinematography: Rakesh Hosamany, Venkat

Editor: Junaid Siddiqui

Production Designer: Baskar Mudavath

Stills: Venkatesh

Publicity Designer: Eshwar Ande

Co-Director: Vijay Samrat Chilaka

Assistant Director: Anirudh Vallabhaneni

Pro: Pulagam Chinnarayana

Digital PR: Sudheer Telaprolu

Co-Producer: J.Srinivasa Raju

Producers: Sumanth Ashwin, Raghuram.T, Saranga Suresh Kumar, Dr. Ravi Datla

Production Houses: Wild Honey productions & Ramantra Creations

Presented by Sumanth Art Productions

Written & Directed by M.S.Raju