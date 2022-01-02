MS Raju's 7 Days 6 Nights Joins Sankranthi Race
Mega Maker, M.S Raju is in Sankranthi race with a light hearted Rom-Com '7 Days 6 Nights' made under prestigious Sumanth Arts Banner.
Renowned for his Sankranthi blockbusters like Manasantha Nuvve, Nuvvosthanante Nenoddantana, Varsham, Okkadu & recent thrilling hit 'Dirty Hari', this gutsy filmmaker is super confident about it amidst the heavy competition.
Racing with the biggies, M. S. Raju seems very confident on '7 Days 6 Nights' to become a classic & claim his tag "Sankranthi Raju" with its much relatable successful content.
Music: Samarth Gollapudi
Cinematography: Nani Chamidisetty
Editor: Junaid Siddiqui
Production Designer: Bhaskar Mudavath
Stills: M. Rishitha Devi
Pro: Pulagam Chinnarayana
Digital PR: Sudheer Telaprolu
Publicity Designer: Eshwar Ande
Co-Director: UV Sushma
Special Partner : Raghuram T
Co-Producer: J.Srinivasa raju, Manthena Ramu
Producers: Sumanth Ashwin & Rajnikant. S
Production Houses: Wild Honey productions, Wintage Pictures & ABG Creations
Presented by Sumanth Art Productions
Written & Directed by M.S.Raju