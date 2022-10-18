Movie Review: Neetho is Pure Non Commercial Romantic Drama

Cast: Aberaam Varma, Saathvika Raj, Rajeev Kanakala, Ravi Varma and others

Director: Balu Sharma

Music Director: Vivek Sagar

Cinematographer: Sundar Ram Krishnan

Producers: AVR Swamy, M R Kirtana & Snehal Jangala

Varun, played by Aberaam Varma, is an insurance agent. He has a troubled personal and professional life as his girlfriend ditches him. On the work front he was unable to get a targeted number of insurances. At such a time, Meghana played by Saathivika Raj, bride-to-be and a budding architect, approaches Varun along with her to-be husband Satya to opt for a wedding insurance. While Varun is happy about this as his future at work depends on the success of this insurance policy, Satya and Meghana break their wedding. This makes Varun even more anxious and financial position weaker.

Varun is in a bind but Meghana turns out to be his good friend and they both begin to travel together. After a while, they begin to question if they are just friends or if they are in love and thus form the remaining story.

Performances:

'Neetho' is not a typical commercial romantic-comedy, hence Aberaam Varma doesn't approach his character in a conventional way. He delivers a no-nonsense performance, completely understanding the nuances of his character.

On the other hand, debutante Saathvika Raj, gives exactly what is needed for the character complimenting his co-star. She plays a semi-confused, occasionally playful girl and does it with ace.

Ravi Varma, Rajeev Kanakala, Parvati Lokesh’s performances need no special mention as they are known to give their best in every film.

Technical Departments:

Director Balu Sharma doesn't go for any heroic moments and stuck to his basic idea of a clean love story. Even in the second half the story goes very smoothly with no twists and turns.

Sundar Ram Krishnan's cinematography is smooth and did a brilliant job in showing the chemistry between the lead pair, while Marthand K Venkatesh's editing is sharp in the first hour, however lags a bit later on. The film has music by Vivek Sagar and his two songs will most likely be added in any young lover boy’s playlist.

Pros:

The film is a romantic drama and it sticks to it. It is more conversational. Both Varun and Meghana could get enough space to show their acting prowess.

This love story goes smoothly with clean script and dialogues. Instead of any typical commercial film, this just goes in a flow.

Cons:

Since this is more conversational, people expecting some ‘masala’ content can stay away as this can get very boring for a few. A few minutes before the interval and the second half lags a bit. The film takes its sweet time to once again start acquiring heft.

Conclusion:

'Neetho', a romantic drama is meant only for those who like love drama and films that go at a slow pace. Watch it if you like love stories set in a non-commercial format.

