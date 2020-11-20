Move Over Karnataka, Rashmika Is Now National Crush On Google Search

Tollywood's most sought after actress Rashmika Mandanna has scored a big success with huge blockbusters like Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Devarakonda which released in 2018 and Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu, which released this year. Now, the actress has earned a rare distinction. Google has chosen Rashmika Mandanna as the National Crush of India.

If you search Nation Crush Of India 2020 in Google, the results thrown up will be the name if Rashmika Mandanna with the description “Rashmika Mandanna has become the national crush of India. We love her outfit choices for sure, but for now, it is her radiant makeup look that we are after.”

Rashmika Mandanna has worked in Telugu and Kannada films. She is all set to make her Kollywood debut with Karthi in Sultan. The makers recently released the first look poster from the movie to mark the special occasion of Diwali. Rassmika is already known as the 'Karnataka Crush'. She is one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in Telugu and Kannada cinema.

Rashmika made her acting debut in Kannada 2016 film Kirik Party. In 2017, she appeared in two commercially successful films—Anjani Putra and Chamak. Later she made her Telugu debut with romantic drama Chalo in 2018.

Her first Telugu film was with Naga Shourya in Chalo, which ran for 100-days in some theatres. Her next film was Geetha Govindam with Vijay Devarakonda. This film brought her much recognition, making her very popular in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Devadas, Bheeshma, and Sarileru Neekuevvaru marked hat-trick success in the Telugu film industry.