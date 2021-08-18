Move Over Body Shaming, Bigg Boss OTT All About Age Shame!

There seems to be no end to the fight between Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh in Bigg Boss OTT. Ever since Day 1, these two have been fighting over petty issues and the squabbling just keeps increasing. The matter can be trivial, but these two will end up fighting violently over it.

As we all know, drama in BB house is not new. Contestants are often seen fighting with each other and end up saying some nasty things. What comes as an issue is that during the fights between Akshara and Shamita, the former always ends up bringing Shamita’s age as an insult. It has not just happened once, but several times. Akshara time and again reminds everyone of Shamita’s age and insults her.

A new promo was shared on Instagram where we can see these two fighting over salt. Akshara asked Shamita, where the salt container was, to which Shamita did not reply well. This lead to a fight with their connections getting involved as well. Akshara's partner Pratik Sehajpal intervened and tried shutting Shamita. On the other hand, Raqesh was trying to calm everyone down.

In the video, we also see Akshara losing her cool. “Chaar line angrezi Jaan lene se aap chad jayega kisi pe”, (You think you can shout on anyone since you can speak English?), she says to Shamita. Furthermore, she can also be seen calling Shamita of her mother’s age. Akshara says that Shamita is of her mother’s age but still doesn’t know how to speak with others respectfully. She tags her as rude and irritating.

This is not the first time that Akshara was seen age-shaming Shamita. She often does this and especially brings it up when they are fighting. Earlier she sat with now eliminated contestant Urfi Javed and made fun of Shamita. She shared that she would rather refer to Shamita as Aunty, cause she is so old.

Catch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. It is also available on a 24x7 live feed.