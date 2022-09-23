From Mouni Roy to Daljeet Kaur Actresses Who Played Goddess Durga on Screen

After two years of COVID break, people are all set to celebrate Navratri 2022. Navaratri is an annual festival and one of the most revered Hindu festivals observed in the honour of Mother Goddess Durga. This year, Navaratri will begin on September 26 and ends on October 5. Many actresses played " Maa Durga" on screen. Here is a list of popular actresses who played Durga Maa:

Daljeet Kaur: Daljeet Kaur played goddess Durga in the serial " Maa Shakti"

Indrani Haldar was seen in Durga character in Doordarshan Mahalaya special show

Pooja Sharma played the role in the popular TV show ‘Mahakali’.

Puja Banerjee played the role of Adi Shakti and Maa Durga in famous television shows

Mouni Roy: Mouni Roy played the role of 'Sati' in the mythological series, 'Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev.'