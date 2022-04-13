Most Unpopular Contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu OTT as Per Viewers

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT has become one of the most-watched live reality shows. With each passing day, the show is cooking up something interesting, and contestants are trying their best to hold the audience in their grip.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Non-Stop makers did a double elimination last week, and Mumaith Khan and Sravanthi were shown the door. The remaining contestants in Bigg Boss OTT Telugu are Akhil, Ajay, Bindhu, Ariyana, Natraj Master, Ashu, Shiva, Mahesh Vitta, Anil, and Mitra. It seems the relationship between contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu house is changing by the minute. The show completed its sixth week and entered into the seventh week with a massive response from the audience.

The Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers are having fan wars and started sharing their predictions on the winner and runner-up on social media platforms. According to the viewers' opinions, Akhil, Ajay, Ashu, and Natraj Master are getting a lot of hate from the audience. Netizens are slamming them as the most unpopular contestants on the Bigg Boss Non Stop show.