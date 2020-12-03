Most Searched Personalities 2020 List: Sushant Overtakes Narendra Modi

Yahoo’s list of most searched personalities of 2020 is here. The biggest newsmakers in this list are completely different when compared to the previous years. Topping this list since 2017 was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But this year the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was in the first place.

The search engine Yahoo released their ‘Most searched Personality’ list on Tuesday (Dec 1). Even with SSR taking the first place, PM Modi had managed to maintain his position on No.2. A shocking entry into the top 5 came with Rhea Chakraborty placed at Number 3.

Check the full list here.

Sushant Singh Rajput Narendra Modi Rhea Chakraborty Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Uddhav Thackeray Arvind Kejriwal Mamata Banerjee Amitabh Bachchan Kangana Ranaut

The YIR, Yahoo’s Year in Review for India in 2020 gives an insight into the year’s top newsmakers and personalities that were most searched for by public. The data consists of daily search habits of Yahoo users.

While Sushant’s death saw a massive outrage from Indian public, it also ended up with a surge in his searches. Celebrities related to Sushant also made it to the list. Like Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut who made several claims about his death and the involvement of other Bollywood celebrities.

Along with PM Modi, we have Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on No.4 and following it is Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We have multiple political personalities in this list.

Although Sushant is top in Most searched personalities list, PM. Narendra Modi maintains his top spot on the top newsmakers list of 2020.