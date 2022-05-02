Most Expensive Things Owned by Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular and talented stars in the South Indian film industry. With each passing day, she improved herself as an actor. For more than a decade, the Ye Maya Chesave heroine is entertaining the audiences with her stunning acting skills. Samantha enjoys a huge fan following. She is one of the stars in the Telugu film industry who would never step back to experiment with her roles in the films.

Besides acting, Samantha is a fashion freak and she also loves to have some expensive things. Here are some expensive things owned by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Swanky Car Collection:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns a Land Rover Range Rover worth Rs 2.26 crore. The 'Majili' heroine also has a Porsche Cayman GTS worth Rs 1.46 crore. Here is the list of few more swanky cars that Samantha has - Jaguar XF — Rs 72 lakhs, Mercedes Benz G63 AMG

Audi Q7 — Rs 87 lakhs, BMW 7 Series worth Rs 1.42 crore.

Stylish Accessories:

Samantha is one of the most stylish women in the Telugu film industry. She has some crazy stuff. She has black heels by Manolo Blahnik that cost somewhere between Rs. 98,000 and Rs. 1 lakh. One more stylish accessory that Samantha has is GG Marmont Love Mini Sling bag which is about Rs. 1.40 lakh.