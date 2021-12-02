Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Leaked

Netflix's most popular, long-awaited top web series, Money Heist season 5, volume 2, is going to be released in India on December 3, 2021. The first volume of season 5 was released in September. Money Heist Season 5 is the last part of the series, and the makers have divided it into two volumes.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 was watched by 69 million Netflix subscribers in the first four weeks, which beat season 4 viewership. Money Heist season 4 was viewed by 65 million Netflix subscribers.

According to a few reports, pirated copies of Money Heist have been made by some infamous websites and leaked for free HD download. Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. The series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain, told from the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). The narrative is told in a real-time-like fashion and relies on flashbacks, time-jumps, hidden character motivations, and an unreliable narrator for complexity.