Money Heist Korea: Netflix Original Creating Ripples for BTS Song

The South Korean adaptation of the superhit Spanish series ‘Money Heist’ (Casa De Papel) titled ‘Money Heist Korea Joint Economic Area’ is finally here! The original Netflix series has been directed by Kim Hong Sun and written by Ryu Yong Jae. The Netflix series star cast includes Yoo Ji Tae, Park Hae Soo, Jeon Jong Seo, Lee Wong Jong, and Park Myung Hoon, and is set in the same fictional universe as the original Spanish version.

All the six episodes of the new season have been released on Netflix. Ever since the series got released, it has been breaking all the records. It is not creating new records because of Money Heist fans but because of BTS fandom.

The real reason why BTS ARMY is going gaga over the series is there was a scene where the character named Tokyo will be introduced as a fan of BTS in the series along with a BTS Song ‘DNA’.

As BTS’ ‘DNA’ plays in the background, Tokyo narrates, “Fans of the K-pop group BTS are called ARMY. They have members all over the world. Of course, there are ARMYs in North Korea, too. Since I was a kid, I’ve secretly watched K-Dramas and I have always listened to K-pop.” She goes on to elaborate on what sets her apart from other ARMYs, revealing herself to be a former North Korean soldier.

