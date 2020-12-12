Monal Game Over Your Exit Confirmed, Bigg Boss Viewers Tell Her On Twitter

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is inching towards a climax. This season, Monal Gajjar is one of the most talked about contestants on the show. With her skin show and emotional outbursts, Monal has clearly managed to grab the headlines on a daily basis ever since the show went on air. She is one contestant who has been nominated several times for elimination but got saved each time by the Bigg Boss. In fact, netizens grouse that Bigg Boss makers are saving Monal time and again. Bigg Boss 4 Telugu host Akkineni Nagarjuna too has come in for a lot of criticism over this. He has been accused of showing favouritism to Monal and ignoring all her flaws inside the house.

However, all that seems to be changing as last night's episode told a different story. It appears that Bigg Boss gave her a royal ignore and now they have decided that it's better for them to let go of their favourite contestant and do what they have been postponing for long for reasons best known to them. If the buzz in telecircles is any indication, then Telugu Bigg Boss makers have finally taken the tough decision to evict Monal Gajjar from the house.

Remember, we told you earlier that Monal's sister was spotted at the Annapurna Studios where the Bigg Boss sets have been erected? That was indication enough that Monal would leave the house sooner or later.

Meanwhile, fans of Abhijeet, Sohel, Ariyana and Akhil are bidding goodbye to Monal on Twitter. Here's a look at the tweets...

@iamnagarjuna sir last week you said that Bigg Boss will not show partialty ani annaru today's episode why there is no screen space for #harika and #abijeet this is very unfair

and today full camera's focused on Akhil, sohail,monal,ariyana only full maximum time is this equality — Pramod yerra (@pramod_yerra) December 10, 2020

#bigbosstelugu4 Monal herself agreed she does nt deserve to b in BB. Plz send her home @StarMaa @EndemolShineIND #MonalGajjar — Sailaja (@Sailaja92602372) December 8, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4

I dont think @StarMaa become even worst by saving monal this time.#MonalGajjar should be eliminated. — Troll For Fun😎 (@Kranthi0045) December 11, 2020

#MonalGajjar flips >>>>>>>> #athiyana

Kottaledu,can ni kottina,intentional ga kottale

After Video:

Akkada chala things was happening so I don't know why I smiled

When every1 pointed after hitting nly she smiled:

Smile ni chusi judge chestunnay?#BiggBossTelugu4@StarMaa pic.twitter.com/KN9Xlg75vG — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) December 5, 2020