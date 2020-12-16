Monal Gajjar Went Straight To Astrologer After Bigg Boss Elimination

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is progressing at a rapid pace. The grand finals of BB4 is all set to take place on December 20, Sunday. Telugu Bigg Boss fans can't wait to know who will be crowned the winner of season 4. Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with the names of top contenders to win the coveted prize.

The hot favourite this season is Abijeet. However, Sohel, Akhil, Harika and Ariyana who are among the finalists too are frontrunners to win the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu title. These top contenders have managed to survive rounds of eliminations week after week to reach the finals. The verdict will be out by the end of this week.

On the other hand, Monal Gajjar who was evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the recent week of elimination is on an interview spree. And apparently before that, we hear that Monal soon after eviction from the house met an astrologer. A video of Bigg Boss contestant Monal Gajjar meeting the astrologer has gone viral. Although we do not know why and how she went there after being eliminated by Bigg Boss host Nagarjuna Akkineni, speculation is rife about her marriage. It is being said that Monal will likely announce her relationship status after the Bigg Boss finals.

It is a known fact that Monal was close to all the contestants in the house. At one point, she seemed close to Akhil and at another point she was moving closely with Abijeet. This confused Bigg Boss Telugu viewers to no end. So it now remains to be seen who Monal is really close to and why Monal Gajjar went straight to an astrologer after the show.