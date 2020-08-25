Bigg Boss Telugu- The most controversial reality show in both the Telugu states is all set to enthrall the audiences with the fourth season. Akkineni Nagarjuna is the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. According to reports, the show is set to be aired on August 30 but the show organizers haven’t made any official announcement.

According to sources, the makers of BB4 Telugu have approached actress Monal Gajjar and she is likely to be one of the contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Sources say that the show organizers have approached Monal even for the previous seasons but due to professional commitments, she couldn't be a part of it. In the month of March, the makers of the show are believed to have approached her for Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Sources say that, after initial talks, Monal agreed to be a part of the show for the current season. She worked in various Telugu and Tamil movies.

The promos of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 show have created a huge buzz amongst the show lovers and audience. This season will be a bit different when compared to the previous seasons. It is being said that the show is going to have a lockdown theme, there will be no physical tasks.

The previous season of the reality show was a huge hit. Singer Rahul Sipilgunj emerged as the winner while TV host Sreemukhi was the runner up. Can’t wait to watch Bigg Boss Telugu 4.