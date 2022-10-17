Moj for Creators – Academy Launched

Moj, India’s number one short video platform, has officially launched an online learning and training program for Creators - Moj For Creators - Academy. This one-of-a-kind online training program has already received over 30,000 enrollments from aspiring creators across India. Budding content creators can access various genre-based courses in their preferred language. This will help them learn about the latest trends in content creation and build knowledge of different tools and skill sets that will enable them to launch a successful career as content creators. Currently, the course is available in Hinglish and will soon be available in nine languages.

The academy offers courses in various genres such as dance, entertainment, beauty & fashion, education & jobs, sports, food, art & craft, automobile and technology, health and fitness, and gaming. Content creators can choose the genre they are interested in and want to upskill their knowledge. The course format offers creators an end-to-end learning experience via modules that include a fun mix of quizzes and assignments ranging from conceptualization to scripting, set design, recoding (framing & composition), editing, and more. Post completion of the course, the content creator can enhance their storytelling skills and create a higher quality of content by maximising the potential of tools available to them. The creator will receive a certificate of completion and a certified 'Moji' badge. In addition, they have access to select Moj events, participate in brand campaigns, and gain recognition and monetization opportunities.

Speaking about the launch of Moj Academy, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director - Content Strategy and Operations ShareChat and Moj said, "We are excited to launch Moj Academy to enable creators across India to reach their full potential. The Moj for Creators - Academy is the result of co-creation and collaboration with the Indian creator community that has proven to be our most valuable asset. The modules were carefully curated after consulting with successful creators, learning what worked for them, and identifying need gaps and areas for improvement for aspiring creators who are creative but lack knowledge or technical capabilities. We want to build a thriving community of creators who can successfully monetize their skills and talent while also mentoring them."

The content creation courses on Moj Academy are free for existing Moj creators that are part of the Moj For Creators program. The academy is a step forward in Moj's commitment to providing platforms that foster their community's growth and creativity, as well as create opportunities for creators to build successful careers.