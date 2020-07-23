HYDERABAD: Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal was recently introduced into the Malayalam film industry and impressed everyone with his fights and dances. Now buzz is that even Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya is also entering into the film industry but not as an actor. She is likely to handle the direction department as an assistant director.

Film industry sources said that the superstar's daughter would be working as an assistant director for her father's directorial debut 'Barroz'.

However, there is no official update over Mohanlal's daughter working as assistant director for this movie, as of now.

Barroz is an ambitious project of Mohanlal and he is all set to become a director for the first time with this film.

Apart from directing the film, Mohanlal will play the lead role in this upcoming fantasy thriller movie. The film, which is currently in pre-production stage, is expected to release by the end of this year.

This movie will be shot in 3D, and the script for this movie is being provided by Jijo Punnoose.

According to sources, Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo could play lead roles in this movie.

