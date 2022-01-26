Mohanlal's Bro Daddy Leaked

Bro Daddy is a dracmedy directed by Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, with a screenplay by Sreejith N. and Bibin Maliekal. The film stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran with Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Jagadish, Soubin Shahir, Mallika Sukumaran and Unni Mukundan in supporting roles.

The songs and background score for the film have been composed by Deepak Dev. Bro Daddy had a OTT release and is now being digitally streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie hit the OTT platform on 26 January 2022.

Bro Daddy has opened to good response from the audience. The movie will surely be one of the most viewed movies on Disney+ Hotstar. The story revolves around Kattadi (Mohanlal) and Kurian (Lalu Alex) families wishing to turn their long-term friendship more permanent by marrying their children.

Now, we hear that the movie has been leaked online on piracy sites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and others for free HD download. Do watch Bro Daddy on Hot Star only. Do not encourage piracy.