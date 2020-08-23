Junior NTR who is fondly called as Young Tiger by his fans has teamed up with Rajamouli for ‘RRR’. We all know that Rajamouli's films create wonders at the box office. Most of the actors love to work under the direction of Rajamouli.

Our dearest actor Jr NTR has dedicated one year to the magnum opus ‘RRR’. The film was supposed to release this year but due to COVID-19, the shooting of the films has been stopped.

Speaking about NTR's projects, Jr NTR announced his next film with Trivikram Srinivas in the month of February. Jr NTR after completing the shooting of ‘RRR’, will join his hands with Trivikram Srinivas for a political entertainer. The film will go on floors by the second half of 2021.

Earlier, the makers thought of roping Sanjay Dutt but it is all known knowledge that Sanjay Dutt is unwell and will stay away from work for some time. So, Trivikram might be in a plan to rope in Mohan Lal for the film.

Currently, Trivikram is giving finish touching to the script. The last film of NTR and Trivikram was ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ and it did good business at the box office. Expectations are riding over this #NTR30 project as well.