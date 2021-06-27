Mohanlal Joins Say No To Dowry campaign

South Indian superstar Mohanlal took to his Twitter and shared a video clip from his upcoming movie, Aarattu. Through his video, he passed a very strong message. He shared the video with caption, "Say No to Dowry. Let’s strive forward and create a Kerala where there’s justice and equality for women. #Equality #Aaraattu @unnikrishnanb."

In the video, Mohanlal said that, "Did you tell these people that you do not want marriage and you want to complete your schooling and stand on your own feet? This is my advice. Marriage should not be the final goal of women. Being self-reliant is the need."

At the end of video, Mohanlal spoke against dowry. He said, "Marriage is sustained by mutual respect and love from both sides. It is not a business. Do not take or give dowry. Say no to dowry." Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Say No to Dowry. Let’s strive forward and create a Kerala where there’s justice and equality for women.#Equality #Aaraattu @unnikrishnanb pic.twitter.com/K24xojSJUF — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 26, 2021

This video comes in the wake of many deaths of young women who are believed to have faced dowry harassment. Recently, on June 21st, Vismaya, a twenty-two old girl committed suicide and her WhatsApp conversation with her relative suggests that she was a victim of domestic abuse. After Vismaya's death, a 19 year old girl and 24 year old girl allegedly suffering from dowry harassment, committed suicide.

