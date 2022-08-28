Mohanlal Back as Georgekutty as Drishyam3 Confirmed

Is there any need to tell about Drishyam Series? Obviously, a big No. Now, the producer Antony Perumbavoor has announced that they are going to come up with Drishyam 3 soon. Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan also tweeted and confirmed the news, He tweeted, "Drishyam3 CONFIRMED by Producer Antony Perumbavoor in the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards. Mohanlal."

The South Distributor AB George also said that "Drishyam3 - confirmed & locked..One-line told to #Mohanlal & he is happy..Script will be completed with time, can expect in 2023/24..An exclusive gift from Lalettan & Antony Chettan to theatre owners..& who did you miss most in Drishyam 2? He will be back..Drishyam Trilogy."

Drishyam starring Mohanlal in the lead role was directed by Jeethu Joseph. The movie was released in 2013 and it turned out as a super hit. It stars Mohanlal and Meena, with Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Roshan Basheer, and Neeraj Madhav in supporting roles. The film was produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. It follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of the Inspector-General of Police, goes missing.

The movie was remade in four other languages - Drishya in Kannada starring V. Ravichandran, Drushyam in Telugu featuring Venkatesh, Papanasam in Tamil featuring Kamal Haasan, and Drishyam in Hindi was done by Ajay Devgn. The Telugu and Kannada remakes of Drishyam 2, titled Drishya 2 and Drushyam 2.

