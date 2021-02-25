Mohan Lal's Drishyam 2 Success is Huge Loss To Kerala Theatre Owners, Distributors

Mohan Lal latest release Drishyam 2 is going extremely well on Amazon Prime Video with record views. The Malayalam movie directed by Jeethu Joseph stars Mohan Lal and Meena in key roles. The film has drawn appreciation from all quarters including the likes of cricketer R Ashwin who dubbed the movie fantabulous and so urged fans to go back and watch the first part again.

However, one section of the industry is not happy with the success of mohan Lal's Drishyam success. They are the theatre owners in Kerala who were hoping to cash in the curiosity creates by the first part of Drishyam.Now with the success of Drishyam and rave reviews for the movie from the audience and critics, theatre owners in Kerala are upset that they didn't get a chance to revive their sagging business.

It is known that theatres have been out of business for nearly a year now after the government ordered them to shut down over pandemic fears during the lockdown.Menawhile Drishyam makers are planning to cotninue the franchise this can be a different story or you can ads