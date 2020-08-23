Mohan Babu's Costly Gift To His Dearest Friend Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 65th birthday on August 22 as celebrities and fans across the world wished him on social media. He might have got many gifts from his family and colleagues, but one gift which he had received from his long time friend actor Mohan Babu is breaking the internet. Yes, what you read is right! Mohan Babu presented a beautiful and expensive custom made Harley Davidson bike to the megastar.

Chiranjeevi shared a picture of a customized art bike with his fans on Twitter. Here’s the tweet:

Meanwhile, speculations are doing the rounds that Mohan Babu has been approached to play a key role in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film ‘Acharya’. Mohan Babu is yet to give his consent for the film. Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu acted together in several films during ’90s and it will be an eye feast for audiences if the stars work together again.

The makers of Acharya have released a motion poster and the first look poster of the film. It received a thumbs-up response from all quarters. The first look poster of Chiranjeevi in Acharya is circulating widely on social media.

Before the launch of the poster, Chiranjeevi thanked his well-wishers. “I want to thank each and everyone of you for your warm and beautiful wishes on my birthday. Heartened and humbled by your love.This love is all that has made my life and is my greatest fortune. Thank you once again,” he tweeted.

అందరికి వినాయక చవితి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Also want to thank each and everyone of you for your warm and beautiful wishes on my birthday. Heartened and humbled by your love.This love is all that has made my life and is my greatest fortune. Thank you once again. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 22, 2020

The film is directed by Kortala Siva and bankrolled by Konidela Production Company.