Young Rebel Star Prabhas is going to team up with director Om Raut for the prestigious project Adipurush. The film unit locked Saif Ali Khan for a key role in the movie. Interestingly, we came to know that Mohan Babu is in talks for a pivotal role in the movie.

The reports in filmnagar reveal us that Mohan Babu might be a part of the project. Already, Mohan Babu acted with Prabhas in the film Bujjigadu. It is going to be an interesting project if Mohan Babu too comes on board.

Touted to be a mythological drama, Prabhas plays Lord Sriram in the film. Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh. The film unit is investing a huge budget for the project. The shoot of the movie will begin by the end of the year.