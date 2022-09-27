Mobil Associates With Vikram Vedha

Hyderabad – Mobil, a leading brand of engine oil in India has partnered with the most awaited action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ slated for a worldwide release on September 30 in over 100 countries. Through its partnership with this much-awaited film starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, Mobil aims to highlight its brand values of driving human progress, building confidence, and enabling customers to unlock their true potential.

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Commenting on the association, Vipin Rana, CEO, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, said, “The fundamental value that defines our business is a strong commitment to support our customers in their journey of growth and progress. Partnering with films like ‘Vikram Vedha,’ which present compelling stories that resonate with people across linguistic and geographic differences, is a part of our strategy to be closer to our customers and underline our differentiating strengths. At the core of the film is the message of making the right choices in life, even when faced with challenges. Motorists have various choices, but knowing what is best for them is key to protecting their vehicles and ensuring their own safety. Through our association with the film, we want to reiterate that prioritizing one’s wellness by making the right choices is important.”

The film features Mobil Super Moto engine oil, which stands out in the industry for the high levels of protection it offers to two-wheeler engines. The partnership further builds on Mobil’s ongoing campaign, Farak Laakar Dekhiye, which highlights the importance of engine protection. Across the entire customer journey, Mobil serves as an integral partner by adding to the confidence of customers that they have made the right choice for their automobiles.

Promising protection and effectiveness, and in turn enabling motorists to unlock the true potential of their vehicles, Mobil’s new partnership with this neo-noir thriller will not only enhance brand affinity among seasoned motorists but also a large community of customers, who seek trusted and reliable counsel on the engine oils they must use to get maximum protection and efficiency.

Sameer Chopra, Head of Marketing, Reliance Entertainment said, "'Vikram Vedha' an action-thriller headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, is highly anticipated by audiences across the globe. The film's communication also shares a great synergy with Mobil as a brand. We are thankful to Mobil for their support."

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks, Jio Studios and YNOT Studios. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.