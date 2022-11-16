HYDERABAD: Veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna’s funeral rites were held on Wednesday at the Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills with full State honours by the Government of Telangana. The Superstar of Tollywood passed away on Tuesday, November 15 after suffering a cardiac arrest and was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Mahesh Babu’s children, son Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni paid their last respects to Krishna at the Padmalaya Studios.

Before the funeral ceremonies, Sitara and Gautam penned emotional notes to their grandfather fondly calling him ‘thatha garu’ and how they would miss him on their respective Instagram accounts.

Sitara shared a picture with Krishna and called him her ‘hero.’ “Weekday lunch will never be the same again….. You taught me so many valuable things… always made me smile 😔 Now all that’s left is my memory of you. You’re my hero… I hope I can make you proud someday. I’ll miss you so much Thatha garu," she added.

On the other hand, Gautam shared a picture with Krishna and Sitara along with an emotional note. “Wherever you are… I will always love you .. and I know you will too… Miss you Thatha garu…more than I can say…" he wrote.

In a statement, the family said, It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen…guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day. But as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again — The Ghattamaneni Family.

