Young Tiger Junior NTR posted an emotional note for his father Harikrishna, remembering him on his birth anniversary. It doesn’t matter how big a star is, parents are always their world for anyone. When they are not around, their memories will kill us.

That’s exactly what our beloved actor Jr NTR must be feeling as he remembers his father on his birthday anniversary. Harikrishna died in tragic car crash on August 29, 2019 plunging his family and friends in a state of disbelief and gloom. Jr NTR and his brother Kalyan Ram have often made us realize how much they love their father.

Tarak paid homage to his father with this Telugu tweet which, when translated into English, reads: “Remembering you on your 64th birth anniversary… Miss you, Dad!”

Here’s the original tweet:

మీ 64వ జయంతి న మిమ్మల్ని స్మరించుకుంటూ.... Miss You Nanna! pic.twitter.com/GG11AnPbIY — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next be seen in Rajamouli’s much-awaited film ‘RRR’, also featuring Ram Charan in the lead role. RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju.

Rajamouli will restlessly wait until the COVID pandemic recedes. According to reports, Rajamouli is planning to resume the shoot of ‘RRR’ by end of this year. It was supposed to hit the screens this year in July but got pushed to next year. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.