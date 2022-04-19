Miss India 2022: Shivani Rajasekhar Among Top 8 in AP State Finalists

Shivani Rajasekhar, the elder daughter of popular Telugu actor Dr. Rajasekhar and Jeevitha surprised everyone with the news that she was going to compete in the Femina Miss India 2022 pageant.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared the news about her entry into the beauty pageant auditions."I'm embarking on a new adventure." Best wishes! Miss India Org, thank you very much for this fantastic chance. I am grateful and honoured. "Best wishes to all the gorgeous girls (including myself) representing their different states for today's auditions and the incredible adventure ahead," Shivani (21) wrote.

The actress revealed on her Instagram that she was ranked eighth among the top 8 finalists from the State of Andhra Pradesh.Shivani is representing Andhra Pradesh and is also eligible from Telangana and Tamil Nadu states.

Shivani’s father Dr Rajasekhar is a Tollywood hero who has acted in more than 75 films in both Tamil and Telugu. While her mother, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, has also acted and directed films in Tamil and Telugu. Shivani made her acting debut in Adbhutham, a film starring Teja Sajja in 2021. Shivani was also supposed to be acting in a new film which is a remake of the Hindi film 2 States opposite Adivi Sesh and directed by VV Vinayak’s assistant Venkat Reddy.

Hyderabad-based Telugu girl and Miss India Manasa Varanasi, stood 11th at the 70th edition of the Miss World 2021 event held recently at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Manasa Varanasi's making it to the top 13 comes almost three months after India's Harnaaz Sandhu became Miss Universe 2021, 21 years after India brought home the crown.

Also Read: Poland’s Karolina Bielawska Crowned Miss World 2021, India’s Manasa Varanasi .at 11th Place